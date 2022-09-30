Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 318,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 130,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The stock has a market cap of C$240.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

