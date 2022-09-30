Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.8% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,801. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.11 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

