Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRP. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BRP Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BRP Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of BRP Group stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

