Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. 4,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,910. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.