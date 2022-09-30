Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

