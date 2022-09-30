Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,658 Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSST. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,160,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 354,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 55,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of GSST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,953. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96.

