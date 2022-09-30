Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $135,911.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,569.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $135,911.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,569.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,666 shares of company stock worth $1,645,239. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.