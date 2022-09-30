Pawtocol Market Cap Hits $11.21 Million (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Pawtocol has a market cap of $11.21 million and $154,968.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pawtocol Profile

Pawtocol launched on November 25th, 2019. Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com.

Buying and Selling Pawtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Pawtocol LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Pawtocol”, “we”, “our”, “us”) aims to take the pet care industry into the blockchain age by developing a platform with a pet-focused economy and ecosystem.Pawtocol is building a multi-functional platform that can seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, to make crucial pet care decisions easier, reduce the lifetime cost of pet ownership, and ultimately improve the lives of pets everywhere.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pawtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pawtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

