Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY23 guidance to $4.18-$4.22 EPS.

Paychex Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after buying an additional 178,149 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 114,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 72,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

