PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.86. The company had a trading volume of 238,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,199,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

