PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Raised by QVIDTVM Management LLC

QVIDTVM Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 8.6% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.00. 660,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,199,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

