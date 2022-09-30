PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $12,839,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,761,000 after buying an additional 41,194 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.12. 131,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.22. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

