PBMares Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.68. 1,083,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,316,348. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

