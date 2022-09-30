PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VGT stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,145. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $309.34 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

