PBMares Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,418,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD remained flat at $45.78 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,127. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13.

