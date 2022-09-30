PBMares Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 991,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,885 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,877,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFAC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. 37,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,751. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $29.33.

