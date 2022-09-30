PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) PT Lowered to $21.50 at Piper Sandler

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.
PCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $26.04.
PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 39.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 208.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 173.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
