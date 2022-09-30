PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) PT Lowered to $21.50 at Piper Sandler

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 39.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 17,200 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $326,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,280,880 shares in the company, valued at $24,323,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,773 shares of company stock valued at $337,631. Insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 208.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 173.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

