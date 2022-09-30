PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Up 0.9 %

PCTI stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of -450.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,197.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PCTEL Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.