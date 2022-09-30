PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Stock Up 0.9 %
PCTI stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of -450.55 and a beta of 0.36.
PCTEL Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,197.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
