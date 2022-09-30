Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.63. Pearson shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 3,102 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.83.

Pearson Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.8062 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 72.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 56.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

