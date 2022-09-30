Peel Hunt Upgrades RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) to Hold

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Liberum Capital downgraded RPS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

RPS Group Trading Up 91.5 %

RPS Group stock opened at 2.49 on Monday. RPS Group has a 12 month low of 1.19 and a 12 month high of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.57.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

