Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.72.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:PPL opened at C$42.29 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$53.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.73. The firm has a market cap of C$23.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders have bought 241 shares of company stock valued at $10,428 in the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

