Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Summit Materials worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,566,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 30.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 94.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in Summit Materials by 33.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

