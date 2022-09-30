Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 191,453 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 595,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,453 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12,443.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.23 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 144.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

