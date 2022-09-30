Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

