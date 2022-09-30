Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Rush Enterprises worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.31. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

