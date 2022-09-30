Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 57,361 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,361 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Core & Main worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $361,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Core & Main Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.