Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 8,813 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of IMAX worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IMAX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 92,462 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

IMAX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Articles

