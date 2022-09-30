Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,339,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 292,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 262,322 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,987,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

