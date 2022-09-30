Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €281.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €281.00 ($286.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

EPA:RI opened at €184.35 ($188.11) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($139.03). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €189.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €186.32.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

