Perpetual Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.69 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003052 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $88.32 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading.PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage.Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan.”

