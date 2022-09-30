Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.00. The company had a trading volume of 133,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $330.53 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

