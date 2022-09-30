Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $121,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 15.7 %

NYSE NCLH traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.