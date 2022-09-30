Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 426,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 467,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,323,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

JCPB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

