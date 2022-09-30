Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $835,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,893,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. 2,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,454. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $68.08.

