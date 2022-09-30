Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $86.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.