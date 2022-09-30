Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.89.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
PM opened at $86.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
