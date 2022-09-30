PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Down 0.5%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.39 and last traded at $87.86. 250,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 486,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

