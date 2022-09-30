Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $25.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

PING has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of Ping Identity to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ping Identity to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Ping Identity stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. SQN Investors LP boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 985,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 262,018 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,977,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

