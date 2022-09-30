Piper Sandler Trims Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Target Price to $33.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 57,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,408. The company has a market capitalization of $479.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.