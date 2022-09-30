Piper Sandler Trims Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Target Price to $24.00

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 168,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $566.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 58,390 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 125,527 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 141.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 116.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

