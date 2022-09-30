Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Cap of $79.95 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $79.95 million and approximately $188,453.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00290875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00105872 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00072952 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 194,088,420 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

