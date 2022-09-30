Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Plastic2Oil Stock Performance

PTOI stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

