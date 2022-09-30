Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Plastic2Oil Stock Performance
PTOI stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
