PlayGame Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $251,979.65 and approximately $810.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame was first traded on January 11th, 2019. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world.The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more.”

