Playkey Hits Market Capitalization of $78,713.18 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $78,713.18 and approximately $40,575.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PKT Network is designed to decentralize internet access around the world by enabling anyone to become an ISP. To virtualize the technical aspects of an ISP, while decentralizing the location-specific role of the infrastructure operator, it introduces the concepts of the Edge Point and the Cloud ISP. An Edge Point is a device that is operated by an individual, business, or community group, is open to the public and provides access to the PKT Network. A Cloud ISP is a hybrid between a traditional ISP and a VPN provider. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

