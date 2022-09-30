Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Playmaker Capital Inc. (OTC:PMKRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 50,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 16,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Playmaker Capital Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34.

About Playmaker Capital

Playmaker Capital Inc operates as a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media, and technology. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

