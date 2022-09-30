PM CAPITAL Ltd Sells 21,995 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PM CAPITAL Ltd decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,378 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 21,995 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for approximately 9.7% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.57% of Wynn Resorts worth $37,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,460 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. 13,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,349. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

