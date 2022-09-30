PointPay Price Reaches $0.0193 (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One PointPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PointPay has a market capitalization of $16.17 million and $3.11 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PointPay has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PointPay

PointPay launched on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 838,298,093 coins. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a Estonia-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI.PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PointPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

