Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.4 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

RAMPF remained flat at $11.97 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Polaris Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

