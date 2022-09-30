Polkainsure Finance (PIS) Price Reaches $18.60 on Major Exchanges

Polkainsure Finance (PIS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Polkainsure Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $32,664.00 worth of Polkainsure Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkainsure Finance has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. One Polkainsure Finance coin can now be bought for about $18.60 or 0.00095661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polkainsure Finance Coin Profile

Polkainsure Finance launched on January 2nd, 2021. Polkainsure Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins. The official website for Polkainsure Finance is polkainsure.finance. Polkainsure Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolkaInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkainsure Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkainsure Finance is a peer to peer insurance marketplace for Polkadot Defi users. The marketplace is run entirely by Defi users in the Polkadot Ecosystem, and users who join will get the PIS governance token. Any user can request insurance and anyone can provide coverage.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Polkainsure Finance is a peer to peer insurance marketplace for Polkadot Defi users. The marketplace is run entirely by Defi users in the Polkadot Ecosystem, and users who join will get the PIS governance token. Any user can request insurance and anyone can provide coverage."

