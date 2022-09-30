Polkaswap 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,241.00 (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Polkaswap has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One Polkaswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Polkaswap has a total market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polkaswap Coin Profile

Polkaswap was first traded on May 13th, 2021. Polkaswap’s total supply is 235,629,758 coins. The Reddit community for Polkaswap is https://reddit.com/r/Polkaswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkaswap’s official website is polkaswap.io/#/swap.

Polkaswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkaswap is a liquidity aggregator cross-chain AMM DEX designed uniquely for the Polkadot ecosystem and hosted on the SORA 2.0 network. Near boundless liquidity through one of a kind Aggregate Liquidity Technology (ALT) with the security and convenience of a DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkaswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkaswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkaswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

