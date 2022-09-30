Polytrade (TRADE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $640,491.00

Polytrade (TRADE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. Polytrade has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $640,491.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polytrade’s official website is polytrade.finance.

Polytrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polytrade is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol aiming to transform receivables financing. Polytrade aims to bring insured and safe investment options to crypto lenders while lowering interest rates, ticket sizes and processing time for borrowers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

